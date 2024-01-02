Determined to Fly Again

From left, Capt. Brendan Meehan and Sgt. Jackson McWade of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, hoist a U.S. flag a few hours after an Iranian missile strike destroyed the company's operations center and hangar, Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The flag was displayed at the entrance of the hangar and discovered amid the rubble with only a slight tear. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.08.2020 Location: IQ