Determined to Fly Again

Capt. Brendan Meehan poses for a photo at the New Hampshire Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, NH. Meehan was injured during an Iranian missile strike on Jan 8, 2020, in Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. After approximately two years of extensive treatment, the pilot is now flying again and commanding a unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment NCOIC)
