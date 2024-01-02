Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Determined to Fly Again [Image 4 of 4]

    Determined to Fly Again

    IRAQ

    01.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Shallow, a pilot with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, stands in a large crater after an Iranian missile strike Jan. 8, 2020 destroyed the company's operations center and hangar at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8188563
    VIRIN: 200108-A-VS358-4713
    Resolution: 1579x1018
    Size: 585.99 KB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Determined to Fly Again [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Determined to Fly Again

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Resiliency
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    New Hampshire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT