Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Shallow, a pilot with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, stands in a large crater after an Iranian missile strike Jan. 8, 2020 destroyed the company's operations center and hangar at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8188563
|VIRIN:
|200108-A-VS358-4713
|Resolution:
|1579x1018
|Size:
|585.99 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Determined to Fly Again [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
