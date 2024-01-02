Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Determined to Fly Again [Image 2 of 4]

    Determined to Fly Again

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Brendan Meehan poses for a photo at the New Hampshire Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, NH. Meehan was injured during an Iranian missile strike on Jan 8, 2020, in Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. After approximately two years of extensive treatment, the pilot is now flying again and commanding a unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment NCOIC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8188560
    VIRIN: 231023-A-VS358-3875
    Resolution: 6401x4218
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Determined to Fly Again [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again
    Determined to Fly Again

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Determined to Fly Again

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Resiliency
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    New Hampshire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT