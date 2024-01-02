Capt. Brendan Meehan poses for a photo at the New Hampshire Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, NH. Meehan was injured during an Iranian missile strike on Jan 8, 2020, in Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. After approximately two years of extensive treatment, the pilot is now flying again and commanding a unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment NCOIC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:54 Photo ID: 8188560 VIRIN: 231023-A-VS358-3875 Resolution: 6401x4218 Size: 13 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Determined to Fly Again [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.