    Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD [Image 3 of 3]

    Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Marcelo Calero 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour as he proceeds to the Simulation/Bio Skills department. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

