SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour as he proceeds to the Simulation/Bio Skills department. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:51 Photo ID: 8188557 VIRIN: 240103-N-WJ173-1003 Resolution: 3928x2966 Size: 1.71 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD [Image 3 of 3], by Marcelo Calero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.