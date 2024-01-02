Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) visits NMCSD

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour. Capt. Robert Sheu (R), Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care (C-5) department head, provides a historical description of the department to Peters (second from R) through a prominent painting featuring past C-5 patients post serious injuries and their subsequent recovery. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD, learns about MTF capabilities
