Congressman Peters (CA-50) visits NMCSD

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour. Capt. Cory Gaconnet (L), Bioskills & Simulation Training Center department head, briefs Peters (R) on the capabilities of the department to provide quality medical training resources and simulation. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD, learns about MTF capabilities
