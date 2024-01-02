Congressman Scott Peters visits NMCSD, learns about MTF capabilities

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour. Capt. Cory Gaconnet (L), Bioskills & Simulation Training Center department head, briefs Peters (R) on the capabilities of the department to provide quality medical training resources and simulation. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) for a command tour, 3 Jan.



The visit started with a command overview brief by Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD director, who offered broader context on the current composition of the command and its mission; and, how it relates to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) construct.



The tour commenced with a stop by the Simulation and Bio Skills department where Peters was introduced to the medical training capabilities of the department and its ability to ensure key Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs) are not only sustained, but further refined.



Next for the Peters was a visit to the Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care (C-5) department where the command's ability to care and heal our seriously wounded service members was displayed. Discussion revolved around NMCSD's prioritization and commitment to leverage the latest technological advancements available on the market, particularly within the prosthetics realm of care.



NMCSD values the opportunity to host elected officials such as Peters to help ensure our representatives are presented with a current and accurate reflection of the command and how it fits not only within the National Defense Strategy, but also within the local footprint of the San Diego metropolitan area and its outlying communities.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.