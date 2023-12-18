Drowning Pool's performance at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland becomes a lively celebration, soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, celebrate with the occasional crowd surfing! Amidst the music on January 1, 2023, Drowning Pool's legendary presence uplifts the morale of soldiers, paying homage to their dedication and sacrifice during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 01.01.2024
Date Posted: 01.03.2024
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS