    Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland [Image 9 of 10]

    Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Lead Vocalist for Drowning Pool, Ryan McCombs rocks the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, singing among deployed soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during his nostalgic performance on January 1, 2023. Drowning Pool’s performance at the Drawsko Combat Training Center was one stop along their tour in the European theater, supporting and celebrating troops deployed during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

