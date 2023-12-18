Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland

Lead Vocalist for Drowning Pool, Ryan McCombs rocks the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, singing among deployed soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, during his nostalgic performance on January 1, 2023. Drowning Pool’s performance at the Drawsko Combat Training Center was one stop along their tour in the European theater, supporting and celebrating troops deployed during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|01.01.2024
|01.03.2024 05:42
|8187710
|240101-A-AJ772-5948
|6240x3504
|15.76 MB
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|DALLAS, TX, US
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|2
|0
