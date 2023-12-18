Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Lead Vocalist for Drowning Pool, Ryan McCombs sings among deployed soldiers of the 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Lead Vocalist for Drowning Pool, Ryan McCombs sings among deployed soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division during his nostalgic performance on January 1, 2023. Amidst the celebration at Drawsko, Drowning Pool's legendary presence uplifts the morale of soldiers, paying homage to their dedication and sacrifice during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - The Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland echoed with the energy of legendary rock band Drowning Pool on January 1, 2023, as they took the stage to celebrate U.S. Army soldiers deployed in the European Theater.



The Armed Forced Entertainment Network hosted this event to uplift spirits and pay homage to service members stationed far from home during the holiday season.



Renowned for their iconic track "Let the Bodies Hit the Floor," Drowning Pool has a history of supporting military personnel. Between 2005 and 2006, the band embarked on a tour across the Middle East and South Korea, where they delivered powerful performances for troops, drawing inspiration from their firsthand experiences.



Reflecting on their earlier endeavors, vocalist Ryan McCombs emphasized, "Our time spent with the troops overseas left an indelible mark on us. It was a privilege to connect through music and witness the unwavering dedication of these brave men and women."



Returning to the United States, the band crafted the anthem "Soldier" as a testament to their encounters and deep respect for service members, capturing the essence of their sacrifices and resilience.



"Drowning Pool has always been about supporting the troops," shared guitarist C.J. Pierce. "Our song 'Soldier' is a tribute to the brave souls serving in the military. Performing for them is our way of showing gratitude for their sacrifices."



Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployed to Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland witnessed an electric atmosphere as Drowning Pool took to the stage, delivering a high-octane performance that resonated with the soldiers present. The band's vibrant energy and dedication to their audience encapsulated the spirit of unity and appreciation for the troops' commitment to duty.



The band members reiterated their commitment to solidarity with the military community. Drummer Mike Luce added, "It's an honor for us to give back in this way. The sacrifices these troops make deserve recognition and appreciation. We'll continue supporting them every opportunity we can get."



Closing the night with the screams of joy and admiration from soldiers watching the show, Drowning Pool left the Drawsko Combat Training Center knowing soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division got the chance to rock out while deployed far from home during the holidays.



The Armed Forces Entertainment (A.F.E) is the official United States Department of Defense (DoD) agency for providing entertainment to U.S. military personnel overseas. It hosts over 1,200 shows around the world each year, reaching over 500,000 personnel at 355 military installations.