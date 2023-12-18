Drowning Pool ROCKS Drawsko Combat Training Center with a Nostalgic Performance in Poland

In the Pit! Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, create a tame “mosh pit” during Drowning Pool’s concert at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 1, 2023. Amidst the music Drowning Pool's legendary presence uplifts the morale of soldiers, paying homage to their dedication and sacrifice during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

