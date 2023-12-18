Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE making progress on temporary school [Image 17 of 19]

    USACE making progress on temporary school

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Concrete is placed in forms in the covered area at the temporary school, Dec. 29, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with a FEMA mission assignment to support the state of Hawai'i and the state Department of Education to design and oversee the installation of a temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina community. As of Dec. 23, 2023, the first two rows of classrooms have been set with work commencing on the third row for a total of 20 classrooms and two restrooms set.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8187539
    VIRIN: 231229-A-PA223-1035
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE making progress on temporary school [Image 19 of 19], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    Concrete placed for temp school covered area
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school
    USACE making progress on temporary school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    temporary school
    CPF
    hawaiiwildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT