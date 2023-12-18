USACE making progress on temporary school

Al Meyer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speaks with a contractor during concrete placement for the covered area at the temporary school, Dec. 29, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with a FEMA mission assignment to support the state of Hawai'i and the state Department of Education to design and oversee the installation of a temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina community. As of Dec. 23, 2023, the first two rows of classrooms have been set with work commencing on the third row for a total of 20 classrooms and two restrooms set.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

