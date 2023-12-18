USACE making progress on temporary school

Danny Cruz with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers documents concrete delivery during concrete placement for the covered area at the temporary school, Dec. 29, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with a FEMA mission assignment to support the state of Hawai'i and the state Department of Education to design and oversee the installation of a temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina community. As of Dec. 23, 2023, the first two rows of classrooms have been set with work commencing on the third row for a total of 20 classrooms and two restrooms set.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

