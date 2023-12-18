A contractor smooths concrete that is placed in the covered area at the temporary school, Dec. 29, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with a FEMA mission assignment to support the state of Hawai'i and the state Department of Education to design and oversee the installation of a temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina community. As of Dec. 23, 2023, the first two rows of classrooms have been set with work commencing on the third row for a total of 20 classrooms and two restrooms set.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8187534
|VIRIN:
|231229-A-PA223-1030
|Resolution:
|1920x2400
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE making progress on temporary school [Image 19 of 19], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT