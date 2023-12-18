Best Sapper Competition Fort Leonard Wood 2023.

Competitors in the 16th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition run toward the first event of the opening ceremony April 21, 2023, at Roubidoux Park in downtown Waynesville, Missouri. The ceremony included event leadership speeches, Blackhawk helicopter competitor drop offs, and non-standard physical fitness test events. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

