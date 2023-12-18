Best Sapper Competition Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri 2023.

1st Lt. David Sadvary with the 10th Special Forces Group Airborne, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, swings a grappling hook while conducting a breach of a mined wire obstacle April 22, 2023, on the Urban Breach Lane of the Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

