    Best Sapper Competition Fort Leonard Wood 2023. [Image 6 of 8]

    Best Sapper Competition Fort Leonard Wood 2023.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Competitors in the 16th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition run toward the first event of the opening ceremony April 21, 2023, at Roubidoux Park in downtown Waynesville, Missouri. The ceremony included event leadership speeches, Blackhawk helicopter competitor drop offs, and non-standard physical fitness test events. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 17:30
    VIRIN: 230421-O-HA136-6400
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Fort Leonard Wood

    Best Sapper Competition

