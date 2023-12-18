Best Sapper Competition Fort Leonard Wood 2023.

Sgt. Jacob Hopper with the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, pulls a rope over the side of an inflatable watercraft April 22, 2023, on the Boats Lane of the of the 16th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

