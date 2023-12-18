Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance

Cadets in Sunburst Youth Academy’s Class 32 Firehawks platoon ride a bus to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, Sept. 14, 2023, for a school field trip to learn more about World War II and the Holocaust. In less than two months since arriving on campus, the cadets have formed lasting friendships and bonded with classmates. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

