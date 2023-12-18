Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 seniors try out cap and gown [Image 1 of 4]

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 seniors try out cap and gown

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 senior Victor Rodriguez smiles after putting on his cap and gown for the first time before senior portraits are taken for the school yearbook, Nov. 17, 2023, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Rodriguez was named most inspirational cadet of his platoon and was voted to be the student speaker at graduation. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8186546
    VIRIN: 231117-Z-FD650-3076
    Resolution: 2819x3524
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 seniors try out cap and gown [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 seniors try out cap and gown
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    high school
    military school
    NGYCP
    cap and gown
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT