Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony

Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 graduate David Chocoj Xajil raises his fist in the air after receiving his high school diploma during the academy’s commencement ceremony for its 32nd Class, Dec. 13, 2023, at the La Mirada Theatre of Performing Arts in La Mirada, California. 156 Southern California teens completed the academy’s 22-week residential program and earned up to a year’s worth of high school credits in half the time. Twenty students also received their high school diploma or HiSET equivalency diploma. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program run in partnership between the Orange County Department of Education and the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

