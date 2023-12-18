Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony

    LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 graduate David Chocoj Xajil raises his fist in the air after receiving his high school diploma during the academy’s commencement ceremony for its 32nd Class, Dec. 13, 2023, at the La Mirada Theatre of Performing Arts in La Mirada, California. 156 Southern California teens completed the academy’s 22-week residential program and earned up to a year’s worth of high school credits in half the time. Twenty students also received their high school diploma or HiSET equivalency diploma. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program run in partnership between the Orange County Department of Education and the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    This work, Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

