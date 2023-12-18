Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance

Cadets in Sunburst Youth Academy’s Class 32 walk through a segmented tunnel at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, Sept. 14, 2023, during a school field trip to learn more about World War II and the Holocaust. The tunnel simulated the Warsaw Ghetto and illustrated how Holocaust victims were separated into who would be sent to prison camps and who would go to gas chambers. The field trip augmented the students’ high school social science and English curriculums as they read about and studied World War II. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

