Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance [Image 3 of 4]

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Cadets in Sunburst Youth Academy’s Class 32 walk through a segmented tunnel at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, Sept. 14, 2023, during a school field trip to learn more about World War II and the Holocaust. The tunnel simulated the Warsaw Ghetto and illustrated how Holocaust victims were separated into who would be sent to prison camps and who would go to gas chambers. The field trip augmented the students’ high school social science and English curriculums as they read about and studied World War II. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8186552
    VIRIN: 230914-Z-FD650-1172
    Resolution: 4481x3585
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 seniors try out cap and gown
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 holds commencement ceremony
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance
    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 tours the Museum of Tolerance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education
    Holocaust
    Museum of Tolerance
    NGYCP
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT