American singer and songwriter, Ginuwine, and his friends take a group photo during his visit to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2023. During his visit, Ginuwine hosted a show for deployed service members and embarked on visits to connect with deployed Airmen, gaining valuable insights into the missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 07:26
|Photo ID:
|8185729
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-CJ658-1307
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT