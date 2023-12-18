Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show

American singer and songwriter, Ginuwine, receives a brief on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal mission during his visit to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2023. During his visit, Ginuwine hosted a show for deployed service members and embarked on visits to connect with deployed Airmen, gaining valuable insights into the missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

