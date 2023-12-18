Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show [Image 5 of 5]

    Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    American singer and songwriter, Ginuwine, receives a brief on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal mission during his visit to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2023. During his visit, Ginuwine hosted a show for deployed service members and embarked on visits to connect with deployed Airmen, gaining valuable insights into the missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 07:26
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Morale
    EOD
    FSS
    Ginuwine

