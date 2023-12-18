Ginuwine vists deployed troops, preforms New Year Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Olivier, explosive ordnance disposal team member describes different types of explosive ordnance they may face in a combat environment to American singer and songwriter, Ginuwine, during his visit to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2023. During his visit, Ginuwine hosted a show for deployed service members and embarked on visits to connect with deployed Airmen, gaining valuable insights into the missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

