Ginuwine visits deployed troops, performs New Years show

U.S. Air Force Airmen and American singer and songwriter, Ginuwine, observe an explosive ordnance demonstration during his visit to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2023. During his visit, Ginuwine hosted a show for deployed service members and embarked on visits to connect with deployed Airmen, gaining valuable insights into the missions they support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

