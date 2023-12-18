Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hooligan Homecomings [Image 3 of 3]

    Hooligan Homecomings

    ND, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    231116-Z-YT106-1008: Master Sgt. Dana Brakke of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard, is welcomed by his family and unit members upon his return to Hector International Airport on November 7, 2023.
    MSgt Nelson had just completed a six-month deployment to Africa, providing security forces services.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 8185638
    VIRIN: 231116-Z-YT106-1008
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligan Homecomings [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hooligan Marksmen
    Violent Monopoly Exercise
    Hooligan Homecomings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT