Hooligan Homecomings

231116-Z-YT106-1008: Master Sgt. Dana Brakke of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard, is welcomed by his family and unit members upon his return to Hector International Airport on November 7, 2023.

MSgt Nelson had just completed a six-month deployment to Africa, providing security forces services.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

