    Violent Monopoly Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Violent Monopoly Exercise

    ND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230615-Z-YT106-1040
    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard participate in the Violent Monopoly Exercise at the 119th Wing in Fargo, N.D. on June 15, 2023. The exercise was the largest joint readiness exercise ever for the North Dakota National Guard and took place at several locations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 8185637
    VIRIN: 230615-Z-YT106-1040
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Violent Monopoly Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Violent Monopoly Exercise
    Violent Monopoly Exercise
    Hooligan Homecomings

    TAGS

    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Happy Hooligans
    Violent Monopoly

