230615-Z-YT106-1040
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard participate in the Violent Monopoly Exercise at the 119th Wing in Fargo, N.D. on June 15, 2023. The exercise was the largest joint readiness exercise ever for the North Dakota National Guard and took place at several locations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 00:00
|Photo ID:
|8185637
|VIRIN:
|230615-Z-YT106-1040
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Violent Monopoly Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT