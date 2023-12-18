Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hooligan Marksmen [Image 1 of 3]

    Hooligan Marksmen

    ND, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230707-Z-YT106-1039
    U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Wade Swenson and Tech. Sgt. Tyrel Hoppe from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard pause to listen to scores at the North Dakota Adjutant General's Marksmanship Match at Camp Grafton, N.D. on July 7, 2023. The 119th Wing Airmen were part of the team that finished second in the annual competition between teams from the Army and Air National Guard in North Dakota. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 8185635
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-YT106-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligan Marksmen [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hooligan Marksmen
    Violent Monopoly Exercise
    Hooligan Homecomings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Happy Hooligans
    marksmanship match

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT