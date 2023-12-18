Hooligan Marksmen

230707-Z-YT106-1039

U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Wade Swenson and Tech. Sgt. Tyrel Hoppe from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard pause to listen to scores at the North Dakota Adjutant General's Marksmanship Match at Camp Grafton, N.D. on July 7, 2023. The 119th Wing Airmen were part of the team that finished second in the annual competition between teams from the Army and Air National Guard in North Dakota. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Michael Knodle)

