Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service [Image 1 of 8]

    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service

    METLIFE STADIUM, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. military service members exit the field after being honored at the New York Giants Salute to Service game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, Nov. 26, 2023. The annual New York Giants Salute to Service game honors members of the Armed Services, past and present. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 20:29
    Photo ID: 8185561
    VIRIN: 231126-F-YS647-1296
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: METLIFE STADIUM, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MetLife Stadium Salute to Service [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium Salute to Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    Salute to Service
    MetLife Stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT