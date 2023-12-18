MetLife Stadium Salute to Service

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets cornerback, enters the field carrying the U.S. flag and is greeted by military service members during the New York Jets Salute to Service game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023. The annual New York Jets Salute to Service game honors members of the Armed Services, past and present. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

