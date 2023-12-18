Mitch Richardson, team Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst coach, gets water dumped on him in a victory celebration after the Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023. The Salute to Service Bowl is an annual flag football game that is organized by the New York Jets and the New York Giants to honor active-duty service members from all branches of the armed forces. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

Location: METLIFE STADIUM, NJ, US
This work, MetLife Stadium Salute to Service [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.