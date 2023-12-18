MetLife Stadium Salute to Service

U.S. Airmen, stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., stand on the field to receive recognition during the New York Giants Salute to Service game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, Nov. 26, 2023. The annual New York Giants Salute to Service game honors members of the Armed Services, past and present. Salute to Service is the league's year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

