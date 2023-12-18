Hawaii Wildfire Recovery emergency responder spotlight - Donnie Butler

Donnie Butler, re-employed annuitant, is serving at the Recovery Field Office as the safety manager. Although retired, Butler volunteered to assist with the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission.



"I am proud to be part of a wonderful team of professionals helping to restore the homes and property of the people of Maui," said Butler. "The opportunity to meet and work with so many great folks and interact with the local residents of Maui has been gratifying to me, both professionally and personally."

