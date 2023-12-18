Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery emergency responder spotlight - Donnie Butler [Image 4 of 4]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery emergency responder spotlight - Donnie Butler

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Donnie Butler, re-employed annuitant, is serving at the Recovery Field Office as the safety manager. Although retired, Butler volunteered to assist with the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission.

    "I am proud to be part of a wonderful team of professionals helping to restore the homes and property of the people of Maui," said Butler. "The opportunity to meet and work with so many great folks and interact with the local residents of Maui has been gratifying to me, both professionally and personally."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 14:11
    Photo ID: 8185495
    VIRIN: 231230-O-AZ289-3233
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 148.71 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery emergency responder spotlight - Donnie Butler [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Deb Osborne
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Diane Gilbert
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Terrence Stitt
    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery emergency responder spotlight - Donnie Butler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency responder
    Hawaiiwildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT