    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Terrence Stitt [Image 3 of 4]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Terrence Stitt

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Terrence Stitt, chief emergency response for USACE South Atlantic Division, is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Response mission as the Enterprise Emergency Response Team Chief. He is responsible for leading the team that handles the information technology needs of deployed USACE personnel. He manages shared email groups, calendars and email distribution lists for the debris team and ensures all electronic devices are in working order and have access to the USACE network. His team sets up printers. telephone systems and satellite network.

    "To serve here in Maui is to be a member of a team, everyone is working towards the same goals, to help the people of Maui recover," said Stitt.

