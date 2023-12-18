Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Deb Osborne

Deb Osborne, Training Program Specialist for USACE Logistics Activity, is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission as a logistics planning and response team member at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawaii. Her responsibilities include coordinating the movement and lodging of personnel, and obtaining equipment to support the mission.



"I am always willing to help the less fortunate, as well as the people in Lahaina; my heart breaks for them, and I wish I could do more," said Osborne.

