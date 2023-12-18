Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Deb Osborne [Image 1 of 4]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Deb Osborne

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Deb Osborne, Training Program Specialist for USACE Logistics Activity, is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission as a logistics planning and response team member at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawaii. Her responsibilities include coordinating the movement and lodging of personnel, and obtaining equipment to support the mission.

    "I am always willing to help the less fortunate, as well as the people in Lahaina; my heart breaks for them, and I wish I could do more," said Osborne.

