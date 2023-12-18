Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Diane Gilbert [Image 2 of 4]

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Diane Gilbert

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Diane Gilbert, management support specialist for USACE Buffalo District, is serving as a Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter. She provides USACE first responders with confidential and discreet peer support during the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission. She works to lessen the overall impact of stress and accelerate recovery for personnel supporting the mission.

    "Proud to be a small part in this very big endeavor. Humbled by how hard so many people are working to make a difference here in Maui," said Gilbert.

