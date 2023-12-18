A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, taxis on the ramp March 2, 2023, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, located at the foot of the Dolomites mountain range in northeast Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 8185308 VIRIN: 230302-F-EW270-1718 Resolution: 5798x3808 Size: 1.1 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.