Three 555th “Triple Nickel” Fighter Squadron F-16s from Aviano Air Base, Italy, fly alongside the 507th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 2, 2023. Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing traveled to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 22-March 4, 2023, to deliver aerial refueling capabilities to the F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing . (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8185309
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-EW270-1325
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy
