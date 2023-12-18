A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing sits on the ramp March. 2, 2023, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8185299
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-EW270-1065
|Resolution:
|6048x3531
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT