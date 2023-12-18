Maj. Drew Loverude and 1st Lt. Kacey Christiansen, 465th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots with the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, fly a training sortie out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 2, 2023, over the Adriatic Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8185307
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-EW270-1565
|Resolution:
|5782x3847
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT