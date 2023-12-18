Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 10 of 13]

    Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Drew Loverude and 1st Lt. Kacey Christiansen, 465th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots with the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, fly a training sortie out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 2, 2023, over the Adriatic Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 8185307
    VIRIN: 230302-F-EW270-1565
    Resolution: 5782x3847
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Okies
    507 ARW
    Triple Nickel
    ReserveReady

