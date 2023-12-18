Maj. Drew Loverude and 1st Lt. Kacey Christiansen, 465th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots with the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, fly a training sortie out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 2, 2023, over the Adriatic Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 8185307 VIRIN: 230302-F-EW270-1565 Resolution: 5782x3847 Size: 1.26 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy [Image 13 of 13], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.