Sensitive Santa greets kids attending the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday event co-hosted by the Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart, held at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event featured photos with Santa, crafts, games, community resources and more to give families with special needs members, deployed spouses the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8184802
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-GD475-1070
|Resolution:
|7290x4865
|Size:
|30.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together [Image 4 of 4], by Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT