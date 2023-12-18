JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

Sensitive Santa greets kids attending the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday event co-hosted by the Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart, held at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event featured photos with Santa, crafts, games, community resources and more to give families with special needs members, deployed spouses the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

