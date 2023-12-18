Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together [Image 4 of 4]

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Jarrod Vickers 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Families attend the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday event co-hosted by the Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart, held at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event featured crafts, games and community resources to give these families at JBSA the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. EFMP and Hearts Apart are U.S. Air Force programs that offer support to families with special needs members and those separated by military obligation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

