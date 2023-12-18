Families attend the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday event co-hosted by the Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart, held at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event featured crafts, games and community resources to give these families at JBSA the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. EFMP and Hearts Apart are U.S. Air Force programs that offer support to families with special needs members and those separated by military obligation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 8184805 VIRIN: 231215-F-GD475-1081 Resolution: 5302x4845 Size: 20.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together [Image 4 of 4], by Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.