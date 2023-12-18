Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together [Image 2 of 4]

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Jarrod Vickers 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An event volunteer stands ready to help families navigate a table of free gifts during the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday celebration at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event is co-hosted by JBSA’s Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart to give families with special needs members and those separated by military obligation the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 8184803
    VIRIN: 231215-F-GD475-1059
    Resolution: 4096x6137
    Size: 20.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together [Image 4 of 4], by Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together
    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together
    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together
    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Holidays
    Hearts Apart
    Gold Star Family
    Air Force Families Forever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT