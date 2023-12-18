JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

An event volunteer stands ready to help families navigate a table of free gifts during the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday celebration at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event is co-hosted by JBSA’s Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart to give families with special needs members and those separated by military obligation the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

