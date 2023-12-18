JBSA Families Celebrate The Holidays Together

A young guest of the eighth annual “All is Calm, All is Bright” holiday event, co-hosted by the Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart, holds up free toys he picked from the gifts table, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023. The event featured crafts, games and community resources to give families the opportunity to connect during the holiday season. EFMP and Hearts Apart are U.S. Air Force programs that offer support to families with special needs members and those separated by military obligation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jarrod M. Vickers)

