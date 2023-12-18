Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let your voice be heard

    Let your voice be heard

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    What features are most important to you in a phone app? Share your feedback by completing the following survey! https://survey.tradoc.army.mil/EFM/se/466E33927BBAEBD501 (Graphic by Molly Cooke)

    The Let your voice be heard graphic was created in response to the IMCOM requirement to publicize a survey link to the community soliciting feedback on what they desire most in a mobile app. The graphic, along with a link to the survey was published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media platforms.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Digital Garrison App

