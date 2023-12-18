What features are most important to you in a phone app? Share your feedback by completing the following survey! https://survey.tradoc.army.mil/EFM/se/466E33927BBAEBD501 (Graphic by Molly Cooke)
The Let your voice be heard graphic was created in response to the IMCOM requirement to publicize a survey link to the community soliciting feedback on what they desire most in a mobile app. The graphic, along with a link to the survey was published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media platforms.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8184756
|VIRIN:
|231024-D-AI640-8254
|Resolution:
|1485x1485
|Size:
|155.71 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Let your voice be heard [Image 11 of 11], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT