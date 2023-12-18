What features are most important to you in a phone app? Share your feedback by completing the following survey! https://survey.tradoc.army.mil/EFM/se/466E33927BBAEBD501 (Graphic by Molly Cooke)



The Let your voice be heard graphic was created in response to the IMCOM requirement to publicize a survey link to the community soliciting feedback on what they desire most in a mobile app. The graphic, along with a link to the survey was published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media platforms.

