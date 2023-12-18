It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia! Do you know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning? Understanding the difference is an important part of staying prepared and safe during a storm. When severe weather heads our way, don't forget to stay informed by keeping an eye on your local news sources and the US National Weather Service Charleston SC for updates. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)



The Taco Watch vs. Taco Warning graphic was created to share across the official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media channels as a fun way to help the community remember difference between a tornado watch and warning using a taco MRE for reference.

Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US This work, Taco Watch vs. Taco Warning, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.