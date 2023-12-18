Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Garrison [Image 7 of 11]

    Faces of Garrison

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Department of Defense Civilian, Christopher Bunnell has served as the Unit Movement Coordinator Deployment Branch Chief with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Armed Forces Support Battalion for the past eight years. In his position, Bunnell and his team stage equipment from the 3rd Infantry Division and tenant units deploying to both training and real world missions by train, plane or line haul. The AFSBn civilian employees are the backbone of unit movement operations on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. They have the in depth knowledge on how to facilitate a unit’s movement to and from military operations that Soldiers need to get the job done. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)

    Faces of Garrison is a monthly series published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media channels in the form of a reel and a graphic. The purpose of the series is to highlight and recognize garrison employees who work behind the scenes to keep "The Rock" rolling every single day.

