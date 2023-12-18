Department of Defense Civilian, Christopher Bunnell has served as the Unit Movement Coordinator Deployment Branch Chief with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Armed Forces Support Battalion for the past eight years. In his position, Bunnell and his team stage equipment from the 3rd Infantry Division and tenant units deploying to both training and real world missions by train, plane or line haul. The AFSBn civilian employees are the backbone of unit movement operations on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. They have the in depth knowledge on how to facilitate a unit’s movement to and from military operations that Soldiers need to get the job done. (Graphic by Molly Cooke)



Faces of Garrison is a monthly series published across all official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield social media channels in the form of a reel and a graphic. The purpose of the series is to highlight and recognize garrison employees who work behind the scenes to keep "The Rock" rolling every single day.

